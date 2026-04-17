Passive Building Tour

media release: Sustain Dane is partnering with Threshold to host a guided tour and presentation on exploring a passive building. Designed to meet PHIUS standards, this all-electric multi-family home showcases advanced efficiency strategies in air sealing, insulation, windows, and more.

Participants willl learn how features like the super insulated walls, high-performance windows, and quality assurance processes contribute to significant energy savings.

The program will begin with a short presentation in the lobby, followed by a guided tour of the building. We will have a tour starting at 8:30AM, with the possibility of adding an additional tour starting at 9:30AM.

This event is free and open to the public, please RSVP.

Where: 252 Dunning St Madison, WI 53704

When: Friday, May 15 from 8:30–9:30 AM

What: networking and building tour of the passive building

Schedule