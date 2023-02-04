Pat Dillon & Cultural Connections Club Art Express Kids

media release: January 13 - February 26, 2023: We present Diane Washa; Middle of Nowhere: Group Show; In no. 5: Cultural Connections Art Express kids

Opening Reception Friday, January 13, 5pm-8pm open to the public; Snow Date Saturday, January 14, 5pm - 8pm.

Shows open online Saturday, January 14 at 10 AM CST

In-Person Artist Talks:

Diane Washa: January 28, 2pm

Pat Dillion with Art Express Club: February 4, 2pm

Diane Washa: Steadfast

Diane Washa is an award-winning painter who takes inspiration from the changing landscape, creating paintings in an intriguingly abstract style that is rich in detail. Steadfast follows Diane Washa’s journey of building a new body of artwork while rebuilding her health during the height of the pandemic. Relentlessly testing her will to make art, she dug deep into her soul to find the grit and determination to overcome those obstacles and produced a collection of work that speaks to them.

Middle of Nowhere: Group Show

Middle of Nowhere features work in a variety of mediums and focuses on abandoned, forgotten, or liminal spaces. These spaces could be rural, urban, or imagined, evoking a mood of distance from other people or places. Artists in this exhibition include Richard Jones, Trina May Smith, Charles Munch, Dennis Nechvatal, Ken Oppriecht, Mike Rebholz, John Ribble, Barry Roal Carlsen, Adam Stoner, and Jonathan Wilde.

In no. 5: Cultural Connections Art Express kids: Safe Spaces

Cultural Connections is a nonprofit organization that aims to end the cycle of familial incarceration by offering safe spaces to children with an incarcerated loved one who are statistically at risk of poor life outcomes. Through its Art Express program, these youth and their allies forge partnerships with artists who connect them to opportunities within Dane County's art and academic communities, to not only nurture creative self-expression, but to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a heightened sense of self.