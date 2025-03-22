Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid

media release: USA | 1973 | DCP | 117 min.

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Cast: Kris Kristofferson, James Coburn, Bob Dylan

In Peckinpah’s haunting Western death poem, Kristofferson is Billy the Kid, the fiery gunslinger who parts ways with his companion-turned-lawman, Pat Garrett (Coburn). After Billy busts out of a New Mexico jail, a group of powerful cattlemen hire Garrett to assemble a posse and track the bandit down, along with his gang (including Dylan, who wrote the film’s music). Recently reconstructed by a team that includes original editor Roger Spottiswoode, this special edition comes closest to realizing Peckinpah’s vision than any of the previously released versions.

