Pat Gaughan & Nancy Maio

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Pat Gaughan and Nancy Maio, both accomplished musicians in their own right, Have collaborated their musical talents, presenting programs of Irish music, folk, blues and original compositions. They have performed throughout the Midwest, playing at clubs, festivals, and colleges, and headlining concert series. As a duo, they combine Pat's rich voice and intricate guitar playing with Nancy's instrumental virtuosity on the fiddle.

Nancy has been active as a violin teacher and performed with several regional orchestras, including the Racine, Symphony, the Festival City Symphony and the Wisconsin Philharmonic, and has performed music for Irish Step Dance competitions. Pat has taught World Music and guitar at McHenry County College. Her

educational background informs their performances. More info at their website