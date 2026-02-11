× Expand Chris Rugowski pat mAcdonald and a guitar. pat mAcdonald

from the KHoRM newsletter:

March 21, 7 pm (doors at 6) pAt mAcdonald & Josh Harty, suggested donation $20

Josh Harty and KHoRM go way back. He was after all the original opening act, sound guy and PA provider. I'm pretty sure I wouldn't still be doing this without his help in the beginning. He brings with him Wisconsin music icon pAt mAcdonald, of Purgatory Hill and Timbuk 3. Indeed, the future is so bright.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.