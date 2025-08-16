media release: Join us at Rock N Wool Winery for an unforgettable afternoon of live music with the one and only Pat McCurdy! Known for his hilarious, high-energy performances and original songs, Pat brings the fun, the laughter, and the party. Relax under our spacious 200-person wedding tent and enjoy the shade. With three bars and delicious food available, it’s the perfect day out in Madison’s backyard! Cheers to music and summer vibes!