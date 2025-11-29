media release: Get ready for a night of music, laughter, and local fun at Thrill Factory Entertainment as we welcome Pat McCurdy on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Known for his witty lyrics, catchy songs, and interactive performances, Pat brings a one-of-a-kind live music experience that keeps the crowd smiling and singing along. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his legendary Midwest shows, this is the perfect way to unwind after the holiday with great friends, drinks, and energy only Pat can deliver.

Join us for this special Pat McCurdy live show at Thrill Factory in Madison, Wisconsin, and enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment for only a $3 cover charge. Our full restaurant and tiki bar will be open, serving your favorite local bites and handcrafted cocktails while you enjoy the show. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Wisconsin’s favorite performers in Madison’s most exciting entertainment venue — the perfect blend of live music, good vibes, and local fun.