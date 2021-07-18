Pat McCurdy

Tofflers, New Glarus 200 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

media release: Pat McCurdy is a cabaret singer/songwriter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His shows usually consist of just him and his guitar and include improvised interaction with the audience. While the majority of his audience is made up of a college-age crowd, McCurdy appeals to a large number of people of all ages. Performing well over 300 shows a year, his large catalog of original songs (over 600 and growing) covers a variety of topics such as lost loves, politics, family vacations, and how the world can't live without Sex & Beer.

