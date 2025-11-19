× Expand courtesy Pat Metheny Pat Metheny and guitar. Pat Metheny

media release: The Wisconsin Union Theater (WUT) will welcome jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny to Shannon Hall on April 9 for a Side-Eye III+ Tour performance, which features new music with Metheny’s band, Side-Eye.

Metheny, a 20-time Grammy winner across 12 categories, is known for his genre-spanning modern jazz and his reinvention of the jazz guitar. His work ranges from solo acoustic recordings to large-ensemble projects. Metheny has released dozens of albums, starting with his first album, “Bright Size Life,” in 1975.

The tour stop will feature Metheny performing with pianist and keyboardist Chris Fishman, drummer Joe Dyson and bassist Jermaine Paul. This performance is the only currently scheduled Wisconsin tour stop.

“Pat Metheny has been a trailblazer for more than 50 years, reinventing the traditional jazz guitar sound and continuing to evolve with new music technology,” WUT Elizabeth Snodgrass said. “The last two times he performed in Shannon Hall were 1984 and 2018. I’m so glad we’re able to put Wisconsin on the Side-Eye III+ tour schedule. It’s about time we had him back.”

Tickets can be purchased online on the WUT website, in person at the Memorial Union Box Office or by phone at (608) 265-2787, starting Nov. 21 at noon CST.

This performance is co-presented by WUT and True Endeavors. Other jazz performances in the 2025-2026 WUT season include Jason Moran and the Harlem Hellfighters on Feb. 7, 2026; Emmet Cohen: “Miles & Coltrane at 100” featuring Jeremy Pelt and Tivon Pennicott on Feb. 28, 2026; and Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera on Apr. 30, 2026.

Patrons can visit union.wisc.edu/theater for WUT ticket information, subscription options, and event details.