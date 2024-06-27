7:30 pm on 6/27 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/28-29. $20-$15..

media release: Pat is a stand-up comedian and writer currently based in LA. Pat has written on several TV shows and feature projects including the (HBO) MAX Emmy Award winning series, HACKS which he has worked on since the show’s inception. As a stand-up, Pat has performed at venues across the US and UK in addition to several comedy festivals such as Just for Laughs, Netflix is a Joke, New York Comedy Festival, Vulture Fest, Moontower, Clusterfest, etc. Pat can be heard weekly as host of the widely popular podcast (and live stage show) SEEK TREATMENT WITH CAT AND PAT, available wherever you listen to podcasts. Pat has been featured in publications such as NEW YORK TIMES, OUT, PAPER MAGAZINE and VULTURE where he was featured on their

list “Best New Up-and-Coming Comedians to Watch in 2022”.