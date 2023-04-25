Pat Zietlow Miller & e.E. Charlton-Trujillo

media release: Live @ MTM: Pat Zietlow Miller and e.E. Charlton-Trujillo

About the book

A Girl Can Build Anything, written by e.E. Charlton-Trujillo and Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated by Keisha Morris, is an empowering ode to those who dream, build and create.

Have you ever dreamed of building something? Maybe something little—like a birdhouse? Or something big—like a skyscraper? If you can envision it, you can build it! This book celebrates all the different ways girls can make things—from tinkering to tool wielding, from ideas on paper to big, lived-out dreams that require brick and mortar. This fun and empowering ode to self expression will inspire readers to jump up and immediately start building.

Pat Zietlow Miller is the author of the New York Times bestseller Be Kind, as well as the acclaimed Sophie's Squash books. Her work has won the Golden Kite Award, the Crystal Kite Award, the Ezra Jack Keats New Author Honor, and the Charlotte Zolotow Honor. Her book In Our Garden, illustrated by Melissa Crowton, was also chosen to be part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Pat blogs at www.picturebookbuilders.com. You also can find her online at www.patzietlowmiller.com and on Twitter at @PatZMiller and Instagram at @patzmill.

e.E. Charlton-Trujillo is an award-winning author, filmmaker, and youth literacy activist described as a "force of nature" by Kirkus Reviews. They have written several books for teens and children, most notably the ALA winning and the Lambda Literary Finalist Fat Angie series and Prizefighter en Mi Casa. Their debut picture book, co-authored with NYT bestseller Pat Zietlow Miller, illustrated by Joe Cepeda, Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules was a Bank Street Best Books of The Year among other lists. Their short fiction appeared in the Read Across America selection Living Beyond Borders: Growing Up Mexican in America. A Madrina for the Las Musas collective, Trujillo is also co-founder of the nonprofit Never Counted Out. Find out more about Trujillo at eecharlton-trujillo.com or on the socials @pinatadirector.