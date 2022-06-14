media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Pat Zietlow Miller, author (most recently) of See You Someday Soon, for a virtual conversation on Crowdcast with fellow children's author Sarah Aronson!

About See You Someday Soon: In this heartfelt picture book, a child imagines ways to connect with a grandmother who lives far way. Whether by rocket ship or jet pack, train or in a plane, any journey is worth it to see someone you love.With an inviting, accessible text by Pat Zietlow Miller and inventive art from the critically-acclaimed illustrator Suzy Lee, this picture book reminds us that, no matter the physical distance between us, the people we care about are never far from our hearts. The book features clever and innovative die-cuts throughout, adding a creative, thoughtful and discussion-worthy novelty aspect to this layered and deeply emotional story.

Pat Zietlow Miller is a children's book lover and one of the creative forces behind the blog Picture Book Builders where she reviews books for young readers. Her picture books include Be Kind, When You are Brave, Remarkably You, Wherever You Go, Sophie's Squash and The Quickest Kid in Clarksville. Pat lives in Madison, Wisconsin with her husband, two daughters and two pampered cats.

Sarah Aronson began writing for kids and teens when someone in an exercise class dared her to try. Since then, she has earned an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and published a variety of books for kids and teens including The Wish List series, and Just Like Rube Goldberg, illustrated by Robert Neubecker. Her next picture book, Brand New Bubbe, illustrated by Ariel Landy, will be released this August. It is all about blended families, love, grandmas, and soup!