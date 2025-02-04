The Patent Revolution: AI’s Impact on Intellectual Property

media release: Join UW-Madison’s Technology Entrepreneurial Office (TEO) for an insightful, two-day event exploring the transformative role of AI in intellectual property law. Featuring expert discussions, networking opportunities, and a deep dive into how AI is reshaping the IP landscape.

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION BY MOLLY KOCIALSKI: AI IN IP: IS IT REALLY YOU? Tuesday, February 4 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Molly is the regional director of the USPTO’s Rocky Mountain Regional Outreach Office. With over 20 years in IP, she has held key roles at Oracle America, Qwest Corporation, and in private practice. Molly is a recognized IP leader, actively engaging with stakeholders to tailor USPTO initiatives to the region’s ecosystem.

This event is open to the public and includes a special event for students. Don’t miss out on this chance to gain cutting-edge insights from industry leaders and connect with fellow professionals.