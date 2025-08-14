Path of Uncertain Destiny

media release: Our big wilderness anniversary year may have passed, but public lands are still very much in the public eye.

Joining us for next month's Land Ethic Live! is adventurer, author, and historian Jeffrey Ryan. Ryan's latest book, This Land Was Saved for You and Me, probes the history of public lands protection in America, tracing the jagged arc of the conservation movement over a crucial century. Even at a time when our forests, rivers, prairies, and mountains seemed limitless, opposition felt insurmountable. Now, as we navigate another period of uncertain destiny, it's worth turning to the past to see how we might overcome the obstacles ahead.