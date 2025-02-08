The Path of Wisdom

media release: Join us in person or online at Tergar Madison for a one-day Insight Meditation retreat with Dr. Cortland Dahl!

Insight Meditation offers a profound path to understanding yourself and the world with greater wisdom and clarity. In this daylong retreat, you will explore cutting-edge research and ancient meditative teachings on the cultivation of wisdom, learning practical skills to see beyond the mind’s habitual patterns and develop a greater sense of clarity and insight. The focal point of our exploration will be the self. Through practical teachings, guided meditations, and supportive discussions, you will explore how insight meditation can help you unravel limiting beliefs, develop a rich inner life, and empower you to navigate life’s challenges with curiosity and wisdom.

Dr. Cortland Dahl is a scientist, translator, and meditation teacher who offers workshops and leads retreats around the world. He has practiced meditation for nearly three decades and has spent time on retreat in monasteries and retreat centers throughout Japan, Burma, and India, including eight years spent living in Tibetan refugee settlements in Kathmandu, Nepal.

He has a Ph.D. in mind, brain and contemplative science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was mentored by renowned neuroscientist Dr. Richard Davidson. He also holds a master’s degree in Buddhist studies from Naropa University. In addition to his work as an Instructor for the Tergar community and executive director of Tergar International, Cortland serves as research scientist and chief contemplative officer at UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds and the center’s affiliated non-profit, Healthy Minds Innovations.

Cortland is actively involved in scientific research and has published articles on the impact of meditation practices on the body, mind, and brain. He has also published twelve books of translations of classical texts on Buddhist philosophy and meditation.

He currently lives with his wife and son in Madison, Wisconsin.