media release: The Greater Madison MPO is updating the region's long-range transportation plan, which helps guide transportation investments and priorities across Greater Madison for the next 25 years and beyond.

The updated plan, Pathways to 2050, will look at how people travel today, what the region will need in the future, and how transportation investments can support a growing and changing community.

The plan also helps guide decisions about roads, public transit, biking, and walking while giving local communities and partner agencies a shared framework for planning and prioritizing transportation projects.

Get Involved

As we begin updating the plan, we want to hear from people across the Greater Madison region.

In the coming weeks, we'll launch a public survey where you can share your experiences getting around the region and help identify transportation priorities for the future.

We'll also be hosting virtual Public Information Meetings to share more about the planning process and gather community input.

Upcoming Meetings

Monday, June 15, 2026 | 6–7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | Noon–1 p.m.

Both meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. More details coming soon!