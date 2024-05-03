RSVP for Pathways to Empowerment

media release: Young professionals across the nation are participating in a program called National Day of Service. This is a program where the focus is empowering the next generation in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics while making relevant connections in the arts. The Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP). Community Service Committee is in the process of curating a youth event for Saturday, May 4, 2024, geared towards middle and high school students regarding the STEAM fields. This year’s theme is: N.E.X.T. Level Service: Bolstering Communities Through Literacy.

I would like to communicate an enriching opportunity for middle and high school students in Madison. On Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 9 AM to 1:30 PM at MyARTs, ULGMYP will host a dynamic event called, Pathways to Empowerment Summit, designed to elevate young individuals through various developmental activities.

Students will have the chance to engage in mock interviews, learn about financial literacy, and participate in confidence-building exercises through movement, among other valuable experiences. A complimentary lunch will be provided, and attendees can also win exciting raffle prizes.

This event is free and aims to foster essential skills in young people within the community. We encourage everyone to spread the word and help make this initiative a success. Join us in supporting the growth and empowerment of our youth!

Pathways to Empowerment Summit - Parents can register their youth with the link provided!