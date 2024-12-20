media release: Pathways to Healing: A Community Grief & Resilience Workshop

Presented by Seein is Believin

Friday, December 20, 2024, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, MyArts, 1055 East Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Join us for Pathways to Healing, an interactive community workshop designed to help youth, parents, and community members process grief, build resilience, and find hope through supportive activities and shared experiences. This free event will feature age-appropriate breakout sessions led by Community Advocates and Certified Youth Mental Health First Aid Trainers, offering tools for emotional expression, stress management, and community healing.

What to Expect:

Separate Workshops: Age-appropriate sessions for youth and parents.

Interactive Activities: Creative art therapy, storytelling, and guided mindfulness exercises.

Community Support: Learn coping tools, connect with others, and access helpful resources.

This event is open to all ages, including individuals, families, caregivers, and educators seeking a safe, supportive space for emotional processing and community connection.

Registration Details: Please fill out the registration form to let us know how many people will be attending. Walk-ins are also welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged to help us plan for materials and supplies.

Contact Information: For Questions: Seein is Believin at info@seein-is-believin.com | 608-571-4490

Together, we can navigate the path to healing.