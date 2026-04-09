"Patience" Sing-along

media release: ﻿The Madison Savoyards will host a free spring sing-along of Gilbert and Sullivan's Patience! Alongside singing (and speaking) this springtime score (and script), we'll all have a chance to merrily and dairy-ly reminisce on our Patiences past, whether 1982, 1991, 2006, or 2024.

Saturday, May 9 at 6:00 pm, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.

If you wish to sing a named role, please sign up via the linked form by April 17th: https://forms.gle/gu6gzU75azTTmJ8a9. To join the chorus, RSVP via this form is recommended but not required to sing. More details can be found in the form.