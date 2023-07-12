media release: Patient Education Resource Center Outreach Fair will be held on the Madison VA Hospital's main campus on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn about health care services and benefits available to Veterans, family and their caregivers, including:

County Veteran Service Office

PACT Act

My HealtheVet

Million Veteran Program

and more...

Call 608-280-2031 for more information.