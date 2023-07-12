Patient Education Resource Center Outreach Fair

to

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Patient Education Resource Center Outreach Fair will be held on the Madison VA Hospital's main campus on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn about health care services and benefits available to Veterans, family and their caregivers, including:

  • County Veteran Service Office
  • PACT Act
  • My HealtheVet
  • Million Veteran Program
  • and more...

Call 608-280-2031 for more information. 

Info

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Health & Fitness
608-280-2031
to
Google Calendar - Patient Education Resource Center Outreach Fair - 2023-07-12 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Patient Education Resource Center Outreach Fair - 2023-07-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Patient Education Resource Center Outreach Fair - 2023-07-12 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Patient Education Resource Center Outreach Fair - 2023-07-12 11:00:00 ical