Patrice Rushen
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: In partnership with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Overture is pleased to present one of the world’s top jazz pianists.
Spend an evening with Patrice Rushen. This versatile artist and performer is known for such pop hits as “Forget Me Nots,” and “Remind Me” and is an NEA Jazz Master. This will be a rare concert performance of both contemporary jazz and hits formats. The three time Grammy-nominated pianist and composer is known for her electrifying performances and musical brilliance—an experience music lovers won’t want to miss.
A VIP Experience option will include a meet and greet. More information will be sent closer to the event.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 60 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.