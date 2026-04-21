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In partnership with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Overture is pleased to present one of the world’s top jazz pianists.

Spend an evening with Patrice Rushen. This versatile artist and performer is known for such pop hits as “Forget Me Nots,” and “Remind Me” and is an NEA Jazz Master. This will be a rare concert performance of both contemporary jazz and hits formats. The three time Grammy-nominated pianist and composer is known for her electrifying performances and musical brilliance—an experience music lovers won’t want to miss.

A VIP Experience option will include a meet and greet. More information will be sent closer to the event.

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