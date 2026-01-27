× Expand Steve Dahlgren A close-up of Patricia McConnell. Patricia McConnell

media release: Away to Me: A New Mystery by Patricia McConnell

Animal behaviorist Maddie McGowan is living her best second life on a farm in rural Wisconsin with her Border collie, Jack, when her friend is inexplicably killed by a rifle shot at a sheepdog trial. Still reeling from his death, Maddie agrees to foster a troubled German shepherd from the local shelter. But after her house is inexplicably invaded, Maggie begins an obsessive quest to save a beloved dog, complicated by her romantic involvement with an enigmatic shelter worker, that put her life at risk and bring back the baggage from her past.