press release: OCTOBER 8, 4:00 PM, HELEN C. WHITE HALL RM 6191 (600 N PARK ST)— The University of Wisconsin presents Patrick Anderson, author of Autobiography of a Disease.

Autobiography of a Disease documents, in experimental form, the experience of extended life-threatening illness in contemporary US hospitals and clinics told from the perspective of a bacterial cluster. The book blends the genres of storytelling, historiography, ethnography, and memoir. The narrative is based primarily on the author’s sudden and catastrophic collapse into a coma and long hospitalization thirteen years ago; but it has also been crafted from twelve years of research on the history of microbiology, literary representations of illness and medical treatment, cultural analysis of MRSA in the popular press, and extended autoethnographic work on medicalization.

Also:

Reading with T Banks at Arts+Literature Laboratory, 2011 Winnebago St

Wednesday, October 10 @ 7p

Big Ideas for Busy People: Contagion!

Thursday, October 11 @ 7p, Discovery Building, 330 N Orchard St