media release: Doors 6 PM; Music 7-9:30 PM

* Patrick Best & Andrew Fitzpatrick

* Lens

* + a collaborative set featuring all three musicians

Patrick Best creates music with multiple instruments: guitars, voice, pump organ, piano, drum machines, found sound. His free form compositions are sometimes minimalist, often maximalist experiences venturing into the delta of prewar music and modern minimalist composers and free jazz. A longtime member of the Spiral Joy Band and an even longer term as a member of drone mind benders, Pelt. He makes the occasional solo venture live out and into a deep sonic zone.

Andrew Fitzpatrick is a musician from Madison, Wisconsin. As a member of the bands Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, and All Tiny Creatures, he has recorded and performed extensively, including appearances at venues and festivals such as the Sydney Opera House and Montreux Jazz Festival. He has collaborated with many artists in many contexts, and has produced a body of solo work that incorporates synthesizers, guitars, field recordings, samplers, and electronic processing.

Lens is the mutant electronic dub project of Dan Woodman, who is an alum of the legendary experimental groups Drunjus and Second Family Band.