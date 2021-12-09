media release: December 9, 6-8 PM: Cocktails with the Author presents Patrick McBride

Join author Patrick McBride for a cocktail and purchase a signed copy of his new memoir The Luckiest Boy in the World.

Only one kid in America got to work in the dugout and inside the locker room for the Milwaukee Brewers, sit on the bench with the 1971 world champion Milwaukee Bucks, and work for the Green Bay Packers who won the first two Super Bowls. In his new memoir, local author and UW physician Pat McBride describes escaping from a dysfunctional home and finding mentors in the world of professional sports.