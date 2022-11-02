media release: Live @ MTM: Patrick McBride in Conversation with Doug Moe

Every kid in America would love to work as a batboy for major league baseball, on the bench for an NBA team, or on the sidelines for an NFL team. Only one kid in America got to work in the dugout and inside the locker room for the Milwaukee Brewers, sit on the bench with the 1971 world champion Milwaukee Bucks, and work for the Green Bay Packers who won the first two Super Bowls. Pat McBride describes escaping from a dysfunctional home and finding mentors in the world of professional sports. In 7 years McBride met some of the most famous athletes, politicians and celebrities in the world, but most importantly worked his way into medical school. He became a nationally recognized professor and dean of a medical school, but more importantly, a father and husband of a stable and wonderful family. Come along and read the story of the luckiest kid in the world!

About the author

In his teens, McBride worked for the Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1970-76. He worked inside the locker rooms of all 3 professional sports teams, and at the age of 18, became the youngest Equipment Manager and Assistant Trainer in professional sports history when he was named to those positions by the world champion Milwaukee Bucks in1971. He also worked as a student Assistant Trainer for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and University of Wisconsin-Waukesha.

Dr. McBride received his medical degree from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (UW SMPH) and master's degree in public health from the University of South Carolina (USC), where he also completed a family practice residency.

Dr. McBride is an emeritus professor in the UW SMPH Department of Medicine's section of cardiovascular medicine and the Department of Family Medicine. Dr. McBride directed the UW Hospital and Clinics' Preventive Cardiology program, and other clinical initiatives for people at risk for cardiovascular disease. He served as the UW SMPH Associate Dean for Students and the Associate Dean forFaculty.

McBride's experience encompasses the three broad areas of academic medicine: education, research and clinical care. His research focus is in preventive cardiology, cholesterol and hypertension treatment, and the quality of cardiovascular disease prevention. He served on many national guideline panels. Dr. McBride authored or co-authored more than 200 publications, over 25 book chapters, and 4 textbooks.