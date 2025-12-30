Patrick Van Bibber

media release: A solo act hailing from the Milwaukee area, delivers a captivating blend of country, pop, rock, and variety hits spanning the '70s, '80s, '90s, and modern eras. This seasoned performer, a professional guitarist, singer, songwriter, and teacher, infuses each song with his unique style. Patrick's diverse setlist includes With a rich repertoire covering a wide range of musical genres, Patrick crafts engaging performances for every audience.