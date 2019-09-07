Patriot Tour Return

press release: On Saturday, Sept. 7, as many as 1,000 riders are expected to escort the American flag from Madison to Beaver Dam on the final leg of its 110-day, 14,500-mile journey, completing the 10th Annual Patriot Tour. The flag is transported through all 48 continental states via a city-to-city motorcycle relay raising funds for and honoring America’s veterans in need, confirmed Bill Sherer, founder and executive director of the Nation of Patriots. A 501(c)3 organization powered entirely by volunteers, the Nation of Patriots gives 100 percent of funds raised via the Patriot Tour and other initiatives directly to veterans who need assistance.

At noon the rider escort group and several military vehicles will follow the flag in parade formation through Beaver Dam’s downtown to historic Swan Park. The flag will be retired during a homecoming ceremony that begins in the Park at 1 p.m. and includes a Junior Patriot Tour, the presentation of the Warrior’s Medal of Valor, appearances by state and local dignitaries and Mrs. Wisconsin, food, refreshments, patriotic activities for all ages and music by One 2 Many Band.

“All are welcome to ride, to line the parade route through downtown Beaver Dam and join us at Swan Park for the 10th annual homecoming ceremony and celebration,” Sherer said. “We have so much to celebrate, including crossing the $1 million milestone in funds raised and distributed to this point. America’s veterans deserve our deepest respect and highest praise. Anything that the Nation of Patriots can do to ease their burdens, relieve some stress and show gratitude for their service and sacrifice is time and money well spent.”

Since its inception the Nation of Patriots has assisted more than 400 veterans and their families across the country. Assistance has come in the form of housing, food, clothing, much-needed home and vehicle repairs, medical access and more, Sherer said. “We work with veterans organizations to vet the requests and understand the need,” he added. “Sometimes the biggest challenge is getting past a veteran’s pride to let us help. I can’t think of a more deserving audience.”

Beaver Dam was named the Official Home of the Nation of Patriots in 2018 and has been the official launch and homecoming point of the Patriot Tour since 2015. Details about the 10th Annual Patriot Tour Homecoming and ways to get involved, donate and join the celebration can be found at nationofpatriots.org.