Patriotic Sing-Along

media release: Why are there two electric candles in the 2nd story window of the historic Nathaniel & Harriet Dean House, 4718 Monona Dr., on the Monona Golf Course ?

Because the United States of America turns 250 years old next year with the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Two Lights for Tomorrow is a nationwide initiative to begin the celebration. On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere and William Dawes set out on two different paths to warn the minute men that the British troops were on the move. Their midnight rides led to “the shot head round the world,” at the Battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, that started the American Revolutionary War.

To acknowledge the symbolism of the two lamps placed in the tower of the North Church by Paul Revere, the Dean House has placed two candles in the 2nd story window lit-up in the evenings during April.

We will also be hosting a patriotic singalong on our sidewalk and front porch, on Friday April 18, 2025, at 7pm. Light refreshments will be served. Please join us if you can and we encourage everyone to put two lights in a window to mark this historic occasion.

Visit our webpage www.historicbloominggrove.com for more information on this historic ride.