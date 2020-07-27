ONLINE: Patriotism and the Cost of Apathy

press release: Get a peek inside the Justified Anger nine week course Black History for a New Day. Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara will give a dynamic presentation about our country's history and what that means for racial justice today. Your ticket purchase ($75) will go to support the Justified Anger initiative's efforts to deliver this education far and wide. Your support will help us build out our virtual learning platform so we can take this message nationwide and beyond.

This full experience includes access to:

1. Live Online Lecture by Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara

2. Q&A Session with Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara

3. Exclusive Video with African American Influencers Debriefing Lecture Content, including Dr. Gee

4. Guiding Questions to Develop Your Personal Action Plan Within Your Sphere Of Influence

Christy Clark-Pujara is an associate professor of history in the Department Afro-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her research focuses on the experiences of black people in British and French North America in the 17th, 18th and early 19th centuries. She is particularly interested in retrieving the hidden and unexplored histories of African Americans in areas that historians have not sufficiently examined—small towns and cities in the North and Midwest. She contends that the full dimensions of the African American and American experience cannot be appreciated without reference to how black people managed their lives in places where they were few.

Because an absence of a large black populace did not mean that ideas of blackness were not central to the social, political, and economic development of these places.

Her first book Dark Work: The Business of Slavery in Rhode Island (NYU Press, 2016), examines how the business of slavery—economic activity that was directly related to the maintenance of slaveholding in the Americas, specifically the buying and selling of people, food, and goods—shaped the experience of slavery, the process of emancipation, and the realities of black freedom in Rhode Island from the colonial period through the American Civil War.

Her current book project, Black on the Midwestern Frontier: From Slavery to Suffrage in the Wisconsin Territory, 1725—1868, examines how the practice of race-based slavery, black settlement, and debates over abolition and black rights shaped white-black race relations in the Midwest.