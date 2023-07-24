Patt Cisneros Prevo, Sami Schalk

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Patty Cisneros Prevo and Sami Schalk for a discussion on disability justice!

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the books

Meet fifteen remarkable athletes who use adaptive equipment in Tenacious: Fifteen Adventures Alongside Disabled Athletes.

A downhill skier whose blindness has sharpened her communication skills. An adaptive surfer who shreds waves while sitting down. A young man who excels at wheelchair motocross--but struggles with math. Tenacious tells their stories and more, revealing the daily joys and challenges of life as an athlete with disabilities. These competitors have won gold medals, set world records, climbed mountain peaks, claimed national championships, and many more extraordinary achievements.

In Black Disability Politics Sami Schalk explores how issues of disability have been and continue to be central to Black activism from the 1970s to the present. Schalk shows how Black people have long engaged with disability as a political issue deeply tied to race and racism. She points out that this work has not been recognized as part of the legacy of disability justice and liberation because Black disability politics differ in language and approach from the mainstream white-dominant disability rights movement. Drawing on the archives of the Black Panther Party and the National Black Women’s Health Project alongside interviews with contemporary Black disabled cultural workers, Schalk identifies common qualities of Black disability politics, including the need to ground public health initiatives in the experience and expertise of marginalized disabled people so that they can work in antiracist, feminist, and anti-ableist ways. Prioritizing an understanding of disability within the context of white supremacy, Schalk demonstrates that the work of Black disability politics not only exists but is essential to the future of Black liberation movements.

About the authors

Patty Cisneros Prevo (she/her/ella) is a proud disabled Latina, diversity, equity, and inclusion professional, and picture book writer. In 2015, as a parent and 4th grade teacher, she saw a huge gap in children’s literature when it came to diversity. There were few characters of color in the pictures books she read to her children and her Black and Brown students. And there were even fewer disabled characters. With her connections to the disabled community and adaptive sports, she decided to bring those disabled characters to the forefront. In 2019, Patty received the Lee & Low Books New Voices Award Honor for Tenacious: Fifteen Adventures Alongside Disabled Athletes. Patty herself is a five-time National Wheelchair Basketball Association Championships winner, a three-time Paralympian, and a two-time Paralympic gold medalist. In 2021, she was appointed to the Congressional Commission on the State of the U.S. Olympics & Paralympics.

Sami Schalk (she/her) is an Associate Professor of Gender & Women’s Studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Schalk’s interdisciplinary research focuses broadly on disability, race, and gender in contemporary American literature and culture. She has published on literature, film, and material culture in a variety of peer-reviewed humanities journals. Black Disability Politics is her second book.