Pattern Disrupt: Identify and Implement Tools to Support a Shift Towards Supportive Behavior Patterns

media release: Identify 1-5 behavior patterns in your life that you would like to shift for any reason. We will co-create a series of breath and movement that would interrupt the pattern once you become aware of it. For 40 days, we will commit to using this tool to disrupt the identified patterns. Participants will be encouraged to take notes daily on how many times the patterns came up and the result of using the tool. We will also talk about life-nourishing patterned behavior, which participants may choose to begin implementing as a course of action post-disrupt.

Led by Meagan Mac Ionnrachtaigh, yoga teacher, chef, massage therapist, womb continuum care practitioner.

There will be two follow-up calls over Zoom—one 20 days in and one at the end. At the halfway point, we will troubleshoot and reignite motivation, and at the end, we will celebrate and talk about moving forward with our patterns as an ongoing challenge to work with.

A potluck will follow. Please bring a dish to share. Gluten-free, plant-based whole food preferred.

Sliding scale registration: $111-$11.

Please bring:

A journal and pen

Begin identifying patterns in your behavior that you would like to shift

An open mind and willingness to be vulnerable

Preferred beverages

A potluck dish to share, identifying ingredients/allergens: nuts/peanuts, dairy, gluten, soy, eggs, shellfish