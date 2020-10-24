ONLINE: Patti LuPone

× Expand Rahav Segev Patti Lupone Patti LuPone

media release: Overture Center for the Arts announced today that it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway featuring two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5. Tickets are on sale now.

Subscription packages are available for $75 for Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway and include access to all three livestream events. Single tickets for Patti LuPone are on sale now for $30. Single tickets to Laura Benanti and Vanessa Williams will go on sale at a later date. Tickets are available at overture.org and include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. Proceeds from ticket sales will support Overture Center.

Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.

NIGHTCAP WITH TIM & KARRA: Join us immediately after the show for a Nightcap with Tim & Karra. The duo, known for their Broadway banter at Cocktails with Tim & Karra, will engage fans in a lively conversation about the show, Broadway and much more.

“We’re excited to get our Broadway fans together virtually for this Women of Broadway series,” said VP of Programming and Community Engagement Tim Sauers. “All three of these women are stars of cabaret, and they’ll have amazing performances.”

The livestreams, which are a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, are being shared by more than 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

The Women of Broadway series is presented locally by Bell Laboratories. The Patti LuPone show is underwritten by an anonymous friend in honor of Ms. LuPone, and the Vanessa Williams performance is underwritten by Dean and Nancy Baumgardner. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these virtual experiences possible.

Patti LuPone can currently be seen on Netflix as Avis Amberg in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood and recently won the Olivier and What’s OnStage awards for her performance as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company in London’s West End.

Her recent NY stage appearances include the Scott Frankel-Michael Korie-Douglas Wright-Michael Grief musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical); Douglas Carter Beane’s new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater; her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna 1 in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins; Joanne in the New York Philharmonic’s production of Company; David Mamet’s The Anarchist; and Lincoln Center Theater’s production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

A graduate of the first class of the Drama Division of New York’s Juilliard School and a founding member of John Houseman's The Acting Company in which she toured the country for four years, her subsequent New York credits include Dario Fo's Accidental Death of An Anarchist; David Mamet's The Water Engine, Edmond and The Woods; and Israel Horovitz' Stage Directions and performances in the musicals Anything Goes (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award); The Cradle Will Rock; Oliver!; Evita (Tony and Drama Desk Awards- Best Actress in a Musical); Working; and The Robber Bridegroom.

She is the author of The New York Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir. Visit www.pattilupone.net.