Patti Murin

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Broadway star Patti Murin invites you on a journey through the music that has shaped her illustrious career. Murin brings her signature warmth, themes of love, resilience and the power of dreams—weaving in heartfelt reflections on motherhood and its impact on her life and artistry. Murin offers a personal and poignant perspective as she shares her experiences balancing the demands of a performing career with the joys and challenges of being a mother. 

Info

Music
608-258-4141
