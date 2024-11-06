media release: A night out with the Patti Parks Band is an experience. A show to remember. Patti Parks’ gift of a voice is the highlight but there is so much more. The unforgettable horn solos of Jack Prybylski on the tenor sax, Paul Vanacore on the baritone sax and Gerry Youngman on the trumpet make a spine tingling sound. It is all held together with the funky base lines of Jerry Livingston, entertaining drum licks of DJ Flash and soaring guitar work of Chuck Buffamonte – the expert rhythm section. Add to this the soulful keyboards of Guy Nirelli for the full music experience.