media release: Barnes & Noble East Towne Mall welcomes author Patti See, signing copies of essay collection, Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-It Guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown

Join Patti for a short reading and discussion of the colorful characters and cherished traditions that make small-town Wisconsin so special.

About the book: Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s as the youngest of eight children, Patti See never imagined she’d stay in Chippewa Falls as an adult. Now she has a new appreciation for all that comes with country living, from ice fishing and supper clubs to pontoon rides and tavern dice. Whether sending her son off to basic training, holding her mother’s hand through late-stage Alzheimer’s, or tiptoeing over thin ice with her best friend since childhood, See notices the comedy and beauty of life’s everyday moments. The brief essays in Here on Lake Hallie establish that, above all else, it’s friends, family, and neighbors who provide us with a sense of belonging.

Patti See writes a monthly Sawdust Stories column for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram and Country Today. Her work has ap­peared in Salon Magazine, Women’s Studies Quarterly, Journal of Developmental Education, Wisconsin People & Ideas, The Southwest Review, HipMama, and Inside HigherEd, as well as many other magazines and anthologies. She has been a regular contributor to Wisconsin Life on Wisconsin Public Radio. Her blog, Our Long Goodbye: One Family’s Experiences with Alzheimer’s, has been read in over one hundred countries. She is also the co-author, with Bruce Taylor, of a textbook, Higher Learning: Reading and Writing about College and the author of a poetry collection, Love’s Bluff.