media release: Join local author Patti See for cocktails and discussion about her recent book "Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-It Guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown".

About the book: In these humorous and heartfelt essays, Patti See celebrates small-town life in Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley. Featuring childhood memories of supper clubs, thrift sales, and cribbage games, as well as the midlife concerns that accompany having a son in the military, a parent with Alzheimer’s, and a private onsite septic system, See’s writing praises the quirky charm of her hometown and its people.

Cost: FREE