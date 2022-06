media release: Described as an acoustically good marriage, Patty & Craig are known for their gorgeous harmonies, impeccable musicianship, playful stage humor, and jewel-like original songs. Although primarily roots singer songwriters, Patty & Craig also offer their take on timeless classics, supported by guitars and piano.

Tickets at $15 and are available at https://folklorevillage.org/ product/patty-craig-in- concert/ or by calling 608-924-4000.