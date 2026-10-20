Pau S. Pescador

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Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Working (November 4, 2026–February 14, 2027) by Los Angeles–based artist Pau S. Pescador is single-channel video that combines animation, found and original footage, and voiceover. The work explores the daily experiences and wide-ranging perspectives of transgender people who work or have worked for the federal government.

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Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at dusk.

courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
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