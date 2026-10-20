× Expand courtesy Pau S. Pescador and Tyler Park Presents, Los Angeles A still from 'Working,' by Pau S. Pescador. A still from 'Working,' by Pau S. Pescador.

media release: Working (November 4, 2026–February 14, 2027) by Los Angeles–based artist Pau S. Pescador is single-channel video that combines animation, found and original footage, and voiceover. The work explores the daily experiences and wide-ranging perspectives of transgender people who work or have worked for the federal government.