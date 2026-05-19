Paul Briskey reception

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Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: Madison artist Paul Briskey — trained at UW–Madison, shaped by a decade in Kuwait — brings new and recent work to Peace Gallery in Waunakee. Watercolors, works on paper, and non-objective pieces exploring line as language, identity, and homecoming. Portraits of the places we stop seeing because we've grown too familiar with them.

On view June 11 – August 7, 2026

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 18, 4–7 PM

Peace Gallery, 701 S Century Ave, Waunakee

Free and open to the public. Presented by Create Waunakee Inc.

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Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Art Exhibits & Events
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