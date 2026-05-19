Paul Briskey reception
to
Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Paul Briskey
"Train Depot," 2024, by Paul Briskey.
"Train Depot," 2024, by Paul Briskey.
media release: Madison artist Paul Briskey — trained at UW–Madison, shaped by a decade in Kuwait — brings new and recent work to Peace Gallery in Waunakee. Watercolors, works on paper, and non-objective pieces exploring line as language, identity, and homecoming. Portraits of the places we stop seeing because we've grown too familiar with them.
On view June 11 – August 7, 2026
Opening Reception: Thursday, June 18, 4–7 PM
Peace Gallery, 701 S Century Ave, Waunakee
Free and open to the public. Presented by Create Waunakee Inc.