Paul Briskey reception

× Expand Paul Briskey "Train Depot," 2024, by Paul Briskey. "Train Depot," 2024, by Paul Briskey.

media release: Madison artist Paul Briskey — trained at UW–Madison, shaped by a decade in Kuwait — brings new and recent work to Peace Gallery in Waunakee. Watercolors, works on paper, and non-objective pieces exploring line as language, identity, and homecoming. Portraits of the places we stop seeing because we've grown too familiar with them.

On view June 11 – August 7, 2026

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 18, 4–7 PM

Peace Gallery, 701 S Century Ave, Waunakee

Free and open to the public. Presented by Create Waunakee Inc.