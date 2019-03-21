press release: Thurs. March 21, 6:00 pm A Room of One’s Own Bookstore (315 W. Gorham) Eugene V. Debs: A Graphic Biography – book event with historian and author, Paul Buhle! Dynamic and beloved radical, labor leader, and socialist, Eugene V. Debs led the Socialist Party to win many federal and state offices across the U.S. in the early 20th century. Imprisoned for opposing World War I, Debs even ran for U.S. president from prison as a Socialist, receiving over 1 million votes.