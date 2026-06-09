media release: On behalf of the Kathman-Queen family we solemnly invite you to remember our father and husband, Bob Queen who passed away last year on 15 September. This is a celebration of his life and accomplishments and a "thank you" to everyone for supporting his dreams along the way. There will be a few words spoken about Bob, music from local bands, light snacks, and refreshments. The event will take place from 3pm-6pm on June 27 at the Garver Feed Mill. Please spread the word.

Tentative schedule for the Last Session at Garver Feed Mill:

3:00pm - 3:30pm Family and friends share memories of Bob.

3:30pm - 4:10pm Cris Plata and Extra Hot

4:10pm - 4:40pm The Gaines and Wagoner Trio

4:40pm - 5:20pm Los Chechos

5:20pm - 6:00pm Josh Harty

Plus, the After Session at the Crystal Corner Bar

8:30pm Paul Cebar w/Special Guest

https://www.facebook.com/events/garver-feed-mill/the-last-session-a-celebration-of-the-life-of-robert-bob-queen/966730592438778/