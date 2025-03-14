Paul Cebar, John Stano

media release: SUPER BROTHER-IN-LAW TAG-OFF as PAUL CEBAR and JOHN STANO cast their songs back and forth.

Singer/songwriter JOHN STANO’s sound is a distinctive blend of acoustic and slide guitar, stellar rack harmonica, expressive vocals and insightful songwriting developed over many years of performance and study. He sometimes adds a little mandolin, cigar box guitar or banjo to the mix as well. His style can be described as a combination of Folk, Americana and Country Blues. Initially self-taught, John went on to study American fingerstyle guitar at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and harmonica with national blues legend, Jim Liban.

PAUL CEBAR’s “voice has warmed Milwaukee’s ears while on stage and on the airwaves at WMSE, where he regularly hosts a Wednesday morning show featuring an eclectic, all-vinyl mix. His bands The Milwaukeeans and Tomorrow Sound — as well as his earliest project, The R&B Cadets — have garnered plenty of well-earned attention.

He’s worked with notable musicians like John and Mike Sieger, Willy Porter, Robyn Pluer, Peter Mulvey, Juli Wood, Mike Fredrickson, Reggie Bordeaux and Bob Schneider, serving up soulful sounds infused with worldly appeal. ”

“Paul Cebar is a masterful synthesist of rhythmic culture.”