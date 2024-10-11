Paul Hecht & Kat Sherman

Can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/audioforthearts

media release: Join us in person or online for another edition of Acoustic Moose!

Pianist Paul Hecht returns to Audio for the Arts with a duo performance featuring vocalist Kat Sherman. Sherman and Hecht work to create unusual set lists that pull from their wide-ranging musical interests and experience, and exploit the flexibility of the duo format. Expect to hear songs and arrangements inspired by artists from Anita O’Day and Nancy Wilson, to Theo Bleckmann and Cécile McLoren Salvant, as well as songs drawn from popular or classical genres.

Hecht first appeared at Audio for the Arts last year with a trio featuring Ben Dillinger on bass and Gustavo Cortiñas on drums. Hecht performs regularly throughout the Midwest, with groups based in Chicago and Minneapolis as well as Eau Claire, WI. Hecht’s background is unusual: he had a career as an English professor before moving into music full time in 2020. Hecht’s book about English poetry at the end of the sixteenth century, What Rosalind Likes, was published in 2022 by Oxford University Press. He continues to write on various subjects, mostly musical, on his Substack, ZLR. A first recording of his original compositions, Pyrography, will be released on ears&eyes records in April of 2025, featuring his Chicago quartet, with James Davis on trumpet, Gustavo Cortiñas on drums, and Ben Dillinger on bass.

Vocalist Kat Sherman has performed in a diverse and dynamic array of settings across the Midwest for more than two decades, in genres from rock to folk to musical theatre and beyond. Classically trained, and a beloved educator, Sherman maintains a thriving private studio in Eau Claire, WI. Sherman has been performing regularly with Hecht in duo and other configurations since 2022.

