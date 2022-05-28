media release: BlueStem Jazz is back on the Garver Patio featuring the Paul Hecht Quartet.

Pianist Paul Hecht makes his debut in Madison with a dynamic quartet built on the ace Chicago rhythm section of Emma Dayhuff on bass and Neil Hemphill on drums, and featuring the legendary violinist Mark Feldman.

This event will relocate to Garver Canvas (indoor art gallery next to Ledger Coffee) should the weather conditions be unfavorable.