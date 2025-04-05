Paul Hecht Quartet

media release: Sponsored by BlueStem Jazz | Pianist Paul Hecht is an emerging figure on the Chicago jazz scene, who has recently moved into music after a career teaching poetry. In addition to his work in this quartet, he also performs regularly with violinist Mark Feldman, including a recent series of performances celebrating the reprinting of Feldman’s recording of 2006 on ECM, What Exit. Other notable Chicago-area collaborators include Ethan Philion, Quin Kirchner, Michael Hudson-Casanova, James Davis, Rob Clearfield, Matt Ulery, Greg Ward, Daniel Thatcher, Tim Davis, James Russell Sims, Peter Castronova, Al Keeler, Samuel Peters, Harry Tonchev, and Emma Dayhuff. Hecht plans to release his first recording as a leader in late 2023. Hecht’s book about English poetry at the end of the sixteenth century, What Rosalind Likes, was published last year by Oxford University Press.