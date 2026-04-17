Paul Hecht Quartet

media release: Sponsored by BlueStem Jazz

Paul Hecht is a multifaceted artist with expertise that spans far beyond the discipline of music. A trained jazz pianist whose language and form was nurtured through an early encounter with Yusef Lateef, Hecht quickly became fascinated with realms of creativity outside a single genre and medium. Moving from the background of a professionally trained musician to that of language, Hecht earned a joint PhD and MFA from Cornell University in poetry and poetry composition, during which time he also became trained as a classical violinist. Eventually settling in Chicago, Hecht befriended members of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) and Gidon Kremer’s Lockenhaus Festival in Austria, and worked to connect the two, culminating in a performance by then-ICE director Claire Chase at Lockenhaus.

Throughout Hecht’s time in Chicago, he proved his commitment to artistic expansion: working as an English professor, Hecht continued to grow musically, all the while teaching theater, and directing student performances of Shakespeare and Renaissance drama. In 2022, Hecht’s work in English literary tradition came to a head when he published a book on the history of poetry in the English Renaissance with the prestigious publisher Oxford University Press. In totality, Hecht has established himself as one of the most authoritatively well-rounded artists on the contemporary jazz scene, with versatility in motion, speech, and music. It is from this trifecta that Hecht grew the seeds of his newest project: a jazz-rooted album of original compositions entitled Pyrography.

The word “pyrography,” when translated literally from Greek, simply means “fire-writing.” The idea of burning language into wood, creating beauty and language with such control over the otherwise formidable force of flame, is an image that has stuck with Hecht as a prominent metaphor for creativity. In exploring this idea, Hecht notes that “jazz is ephemeral by nature, attuned to the moment, the air, the room, the particular meeting of people in a place,” and he asks, “what does it mean to write for such a medium?”

Beyond these levels of meaning, the album’s title, Pyrography, is a direct allusion to the poem of the same title by John Ashbery in which the poet seems to explore (in his usual ironic, abstract fashion) an overview of the history of continental America from a societal and geographic lens.