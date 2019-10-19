Paul Hendrickson
Taliesin, Spring Green 5481 County Road C, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: Join us on Oct.19 for an evening with best-selling author Paul Hendrickson of the new biography “Plagued By Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright." Beginning with a wine and cheese reception, guests will gather in Wright’s living room to hear Hendrickson read select passages. And RSVP by Oct. 5 to be entered into a drawing to win a FREE autographed copy!
