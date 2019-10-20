Paul Hendrickson

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Discussing "Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright," with David Maraniss.

press release: Paul Hendrickson will discuss his new book, Plagued By Fire, in conversation with David Maraniss.Frank Lloyd Wright has long been known as a rank egotist who held in contempt almost everything aside from his own genius. Harder to detect, but no less real, is a Wright who fully understood, and suffered from, the choices he made. This is the Wright whom Paul Hendrickson reveals in this masterful biography: the Wright who was haunted by his father, about whom he told the greatest lie of his life.

